North West and Penelope Disick celebrate Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell’s 10th birthday

Jessica Simpson officially has a child in double digits.

The fashion designer’s eldest daughter Maxwell celebrated her 10th birthday on Sunday, May 1. For the occasion, she had a birthday party alongside some of her closest friends and family, which included some pretty big names.

As seen in photos shared to the singer’s Instagram Stories on May 4, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 8 and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, were among the little ones in attendance.

©Jessica Simpson





Just last month, Simpson shared the story behind Maxwell and North becoming best friends, explaining that the two met while playing basketball on a team that was coached by her husband, Eric Johnson. From their, the 8-year-old and 10-year-old grew stronger and stronger since they lived close to one another.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Jessica told Us Weekly. “And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone.”

Of course, the mother of three--who is also mom to Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3--had a lot more to say about her daughter for her birthday, praising Maxwell and the person she has become.

“How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?” Simpson asked in her caption. “We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family.”

The actress continued, “She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, her angels (yes, she is the soul that talks to angels and feels them everywhere), family, friends, animals, every creature big and small, all things cozy and fluffy to wear and cuddle.”