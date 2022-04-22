Jessica Simpson admits her card declined at Taco Bell recently

Fans have always loved Jessica Simpson for how open and honest she is about her real life, and even all these years into the entertainment industry, she’s still not holding back the truth.

The singer, author, and fashion designer stopped by The Real this week, where she talked about her many ongoing business ventures. As she talked to hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and guest co-host AJ Akua Okyerebea Johnson, Simpson revealed she’s currently living on a tight budget after putting her money into the expansion of her clothing line.

“I am draining my bank account,” the singer admitted on Tuesday. “I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash.”

She went on to reveal something a lot of people might keep to themselves, saying she didn’t even have enough money in her account for a couple tacos.

“I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied,” Jessica said. “I’m on a budget, ladies!”

According to the former Newlyweds star, she has invested a lot of her money into her company, planning to launch lines for boys and men. But, even with her card declining at a fast food spot, she said she is always willing to bet on herself.

“With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it,” she explained. “And I’m the person that you get mad at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”