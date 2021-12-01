Jessica Simpson has been putting the SKINNY in skinny jeans and looks amazing

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss journey has been incredible and her latest selfies prove she is staying toned through the holidays. The healthy and fit businesswoman has been plugging her brand Jessica Simpson Style showing off some of the fun and sassy boots perfect for the winter. On Monday she shared a messy-haired selfie before heading on a dinner date with her kids “in tow” wearing 2 different boots, skinny denim jeans, and a cute knit sweater. Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been married for 7 years and share Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 2.

©Jessica Simpson





Simpson asked her 5.7 million fans in the caption, “I’m so frazzled and giddy from shopping Cyber Monday sales that I can’t even choose between which @jessicasimpsonstyle boot to wear for a dinner date with my kids in tow! What do y’all fancy?” Simpson also posted a poll to her IG stories with the 2 styles and it looks like the thigh-high Cassida boot took the win with over 60% of the votes.

Then on Tuesday Simpson showed off another look with thigh-high plaid booties. She rocked the messy hair updo, a black sweater, a leather cowboy style boot, and layered gold jewelry. The boots look perfect with her home that is already themed for Christmas.