Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to try to make situations better and see the good in people. The reality tv personality knows that although Scott Disick isn’t in a relationship with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, he is still part of the “family.”

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Khloé talks with Scott about Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker and why he wasn’t invited to Kim Kardashian’s BBQ party.

Khloé Kardashian says talking with Scott Disick about Kourtney is a ‘tough position to be in’

During the conversation, the businessman revealed that he is saddened to lose Kourtney as his girlfriend and as a “best friend,” but still doesn’t want to be left behind or forgotten by the Kardashians and Jenners.

After watching the episode on HULU, a fan of the famous family took to social media to praise Khloé for always being willing to open the dialogue. “That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation,” the person wrote.

“Tough position to be in, but we are all a family, and communication can fix anything,” Kardashian tweeted back.

Scott and Kourtney haven’t been together romantically for over seven years and dated for a decade. They had three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, before breaking up for good in 2015.

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday.