Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding was a just-for-fun act, but know the stars legally said “I do” over the weekend. According to multiple sources, the reality tv personality and the drummer became husband and wife in a low-key, intimate ceremony with their family members and a few of their closest friends.

An insider revealed to People that their May 15 legal wedding was the first step to a bigger celebration abroad. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source tells the publication. “All the details are set, and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

©@kourneykardash



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally married! The newlyweds will have a big celebration in Italy

The publication informed that Kris Jenner had been “sworn to secrecy” regarding Kardashian’s wedding details.“If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!” she said.

The stars tied the knot six months after getting engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. Although the pair had been dating for less than a year when they promised to each other, the Blink-182 rocker and The Kardashians star and founder of Poosh had been best friends and neighbors for years.

As HOLA! USA previously reported that they had a pretend wedding after the 2022 Grammy Awards at One Love Wedding Chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony. Days later, Kourtney confirmed they didn’t legally marry because they couldn’t get a marriage license after midnight.

©@kourtneykardash



“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas), at 2 am, after an epic night, and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos. “Practice makes perfect.”