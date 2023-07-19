Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged but ‘not wedding planning’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their relationship. The couple, who broke up in February, have reconciled and are reportedly still engaged. On Sunday, the couple was photographed grabbing snacks at the grocery store before heading to a movie in Calabasas.



©GrosbyGroup



The couple split ways in February

Fox looked stunning for her day date, wearing black lingerie and heels. The rapper wore blue jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, and a blue hat.

A source told People, the couple has “done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again.” The source added, “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

The reason behind their temporary breakup was not revealed, but at the time of the split, there were rumors that the singer cheated on her. Fox shut down the gossip on Instagram writing, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

Happier Times

MGk, real name Colson Baker and Fox began dating in early 2020 and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. They had a whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in early 2020.



©GettyImages



MGK and Fox went public in 2020

They were known for their PDA on the red carpets and shared interesting details about their relationship, like they drink each other’s blood.

He proposed to her beneath a banyan tree outside the Spa Botánico at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.

Amid their breakup, the Jennifer’s Body star deleted the video of their proposal and all their pictures together. The 37-year-old now only has 31 posts on her page.