Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, and more in this year’s Sports Illustrated covers

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues are some of the most famous magazine covers in the world. This year’s covers feature actors, artists and personalities like Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and more.

“There is no theme [to this year’s issue]—rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” said MJ Day, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor. “But the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

Martha Stewart becomes the oldest SI Swimsuit model. While Sports Illustrated reveals Stewart doesn’t think about her age often, she agrees that her addition in the Sports Illustrated family is historic. “She’s changed with the times—always one step ahead, it seems—to build a wide-reaching business empire.” said Day of Stewart.

Another notable cover model is Megan Fox, who’s experienced a resurgence in popularity over the past couple of months after being one of the most emblematic faces of the early aughts. Fox’s cover was shot in the Dominican Republic, with her claiming that she hopes people can see her “beyond her outer beauty” and see her as an “articulate and deep person.”

Other models for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers include Kim Petras and Brooks Nader, with the former being a pop artist and the latter being a long term member of the Sports Illustrated family.

