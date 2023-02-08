Martha Stewart’s beauty secrets for glowing skin at 81

Martha Stewart is without a doubt one of the most fabulous celebrities. The 81-year-old author is constantly showing her glamorous life, posting her delicious recipes, and sharing her iconic selfies to her 1.7 followers on Instagram,

The TV personality recently went viral for her incredible skin, posting a close-up picture while getting her hair done. “Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates,” she wrote, adding that she was not using a filter and the lighting was perfect for a selfie, after online users claimed she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

“Unfiltered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life. Currently Dr Daniel Belkin and Dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials Mario Badescu for the last forty years!” She concluded.

Her facialist Carmela Barabas at Mario Badescu, talked to Vogue about Martha’s beauty secrets to achieve perfect skin. “It’s extremely beneficial to use a customized skin-care routine at home in tandem with deep cleansing facials. Both work together towards achieving a well-balanced, radiant complexion,” she said to the publication.

Detailing some of the most important steps in Martha’s skincare routine, Carmela talked about the importance of wearing sunscreen, using a “customized skin care regimen to keep skin clean, clear, and balanced,” getting a facial every four to six weeks “to maintain healthy, glowing skin,” updating your skin-care regimen “to reflect seasonal changes as needed,” and always removing your makeup before bedtime.

She also says that a good skincare routine includes the neck and lip area, and it is better to avoid squeezing blemishes. “We also suggest using products that retain moisture and gently exfoliate weekly to remove dull skin build-up,” she said to Vogue, about skincare tips to women over 60. “Use a custom skin-care regimen that includes anti-aging serums to help target and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”