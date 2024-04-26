Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet baby: Source addresses parenthood claims

Recently, rumors started circulating about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet expecting their first baby together. These rumors, however, have been swiftly debunked by credible sources close to the couple. “Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple insiders told Us Weekly, ending the unfounded claims.

The origin of these rumors can be traced back to comedian Daniel Tosh, who first sparked speculation earlier this month. Weeks later, similar claims surfaced on various platforms, igniting a wildfire of gossip across social media.

While the news of an impending bundle of joy might have thrilled fans, relying on credible sources for accurate information is essential. In this case, those close to Jenner and Chalamet have refuted the claims, reaffirming that the couple is not expecting a child.

However, this clarification doesn’t diminish the significance of their relationship. Jenner and Chalamet have been an item since April 2023, though they only made their public debut four months later. Since then, they’ve been spotted together at various high-profile events, from Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance concert in Los Angeles to New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

The pair, who’ve been spotted on a handful of occasions together, were last seen at the Golden Globes. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were spotted at the award show, with Jenner there to support Chalamet’s Golden Globe nomination.

Despite their busy schedules and geographic separation, with Jenner residing in California and Chalamet currently filming in New York City and New Jersey for his role in “A Complete Unknown,” the couple remains committed to each other. According to insiders, they’ve been keeping in touch despite the distance.