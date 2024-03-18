Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan: Check out the first look of the movie

Timothée Chalamet is taking on one of the most exciting and challenging roles of his career. He’ll be playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” a biopic that follows Dylan in the ‘60s, as his career rose to prominence and he changed the landscape of music and songwriting.

©GrosbyGroup



Chalamet in New York

The film recently entered production, with Chalamet spotted hanging around New York in costume. Photos show Chalamet with jeans, brown boots, a brown shirt and a green jacket. He’s wearing a hat and holding on to a guitar case.

“A Complete Unknown” was announced in 2020, and is an exciting and ambitious project for Chalamet. The film is directed by James Mangold and co-stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. Aside from trailing the rise of Dylan’s career, the film will also explore his controversial decision to move away from acoustic guitars and into the use of electrical ones, which sparked outrage from his listeners.

The film will have its musical moments, with Chalamet performing Dylan’s songs. Over the past months, Chalamet has been working with a team of coaches that have worked with stars like Austin Butler for his performance as Elvis in order to nail Dylan’s voice and his movements.

©GrosbyGroup



Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan

More details about Chalamet’s performance

Chalamet is no stranger to musicals. Last year, he premiered “Wonka,” which stars him as Willy Wonka, and had him perform various songs. “It’s kind of astonishing because going from the Wonka character to Bob Dylan, it’s a completely different character, completely different voice, everything — and he does it,” said Eric Vetro, Chalamet’s vocal coach in an interview with People.

"He could turn on a dime. He's so talented that he is able to just switch into one role or the other really quickly."