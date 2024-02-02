How Zendaya helped Timothée Chalamet with his first apartment in New York City

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are known to be very good friends, after working together and bonding over their experiences in Hollywood. The pair recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live while promoting their latest film ‘Dune: Part Two,’ giving an insight into their friendship.

During the interview, the cast of ‘Dune’ was asked about their friendship outside of the set of the film, with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh also in attendance. “Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here,” Chalamet told Jimmy Kimmel.

The actor went on to talk about the time Zendaya helped him with his first apartment in New York City. “Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago,” he explained to the viewers, with the actress chiming in and revealing how his apartment looked before she helped him with furnishing his place.

“Well, the vibe was very teenage boy,” Zendaya added. “And we just needed a few necessities — you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean,” she revealed, adding that it “needed some structure.”

©Warner Bros.



Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’

The pair said they decided to go to a Bed Bath & Beyond in NYC to get some things for the actor’s place and even bought a frame for his mattress. “There was a bed — no bed frame,” Chalamet admitted after Pugh joked about him not having a bed before Zendaya helped him with the decor. “We got everything he needed — all the big boy stuff,” Zendaya assured.

Back in 2022, the actor praised Zendaya for her acting skills in the first film. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance,” he said to Variety. “And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”