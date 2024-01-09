Selena Gomez denies she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has categorically denied the rumors that she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift. Gomez was accused of discussing how her fellow celebrities‘ denied her a photo at the Golden Globes. However, the singer has come forward to clear the air and deny the allegations.

According to People, a source close to Selena clarified she was not talking about the couple with Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Although the Only Murders in the Building star seems to be sharing a juicy gossip caught in a now-viral video, “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” says the insider.

Despite the rumors, the informant said Gomez “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Amateur lip-readers assured the friends were talking about Kylie avoiding her boyfriend taking a photo with Gomez. The actress, pop star, and businesswoman is seen at Taylor’s table sharing what went down when Sperry, sitting next to Taylor, appears to say, “Timothée.” Immediately after, Selena nods emphatically while Swift appears in disbelief.

Although it is not confirmed, lip readers think Selena said: “I asked for a picture with him, and she said no.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were in cloud 9

The reality TV star and the nominated actor attended the 81st annual awards show in Beverly Hills, showcasing some major PDAs. Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Kylie and Timothée were seen sitting together inside the venue. A viral video shared on social media showed Kylie playing with Timothée’s necklace as they chatted at their seats. The pair appeared smitten during their conversation as Timothée leaned in for a kiss. Some viewers even assured on social media that Kylie told him “I love you” when the actor said it first.