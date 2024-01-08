Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet show major PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed a lot of celebrity couples, but one pair that caught everyone’s attention was Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The reality TV star and the nominated actor attended the 81st annual awards show in Beverly Hills, showcasing some major PDAs.

Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Kylie and Timothée were seen sitting together inside the venue. A viral video shared on social media showed Kylie playing with Timothée’s necklace as they chatted at their seats. The pair appeared smitten during their conversation as Timothée leaned in for a kiss. Some viewers even assured on social media that Kylie told him “I love you” when the actor said it first.

Kylie, 26, is known for her appearances in the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and “The Kardashians”. At the same time, Timothée, 28, has made a name for himself in Hollywood with critically acclaimed performances in movies, including “Wonka.”

2024 first celebrity gossip

Selena Gomez is starring in the first juicy gossip of 2024 after approaching Taylor Swift and a friend to share some insights about what fans believe to be about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Amateur lip-readers assured the friends were talking about Kylie avoiding her boyfriend taking a photo with Gomez. The actress, pop star, and businesswoman is seen at Taylor’s table sharing what went down when the friend next to Taylor appears to say, “Timothée.” Immediately after, Selena nods emphatically while Swift appears in disbelief.