Brie Larson breaks down in tears after meeting Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes

The 2024 award season kicked off with the Golden Globes and, a great example of the sorority. Brie Larson couldn’t keep it together during the show’s red carpet after realizing she was about to meet Jennifer Lopez. In the viral clip, the Lessons in Chemistry actress paused her red-carpet conversation with ET when she noticed Lopez standing behind her.

“Oh my God. I’m gonna cry,” Larson said while fanning her face with her hands. “I can’t deal with J. Lo.” As soon as Lopez walked next to Larson, she immediately complimented them. “You mean too much to me,” Brie told Jennifer.

The actresses hugged each other, and Lopez revealed she was “such a huge fan” of Larson. After JLo’s confession, Brie said: “I saw Selena, and it made me want to be an actor. And you’ve always meant so much to me,” she said while wiping her tears.

“Oh my God, don’t make me cry,” Lopez responded, also wiping her tears.

Larson said meeting Lopez was “a dream” of hers. “Your work ethic is so important,” she said to Lopez. “Thank you. I’ve been wanting to say that to you for a long time so I’m really — I didn’t think it was going to be right now. OK. I’m gonna have to go do a shot of tequila or something.”

“I just did one,” Lopez joked in response.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday, January 7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Among the top movie contenders were “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Maestro.” On the TV front, notable actors like Pedro Pascal were nominated for Best Drama Actor in “The Last of Us,” Selena Gomez for Best Actress in a Comedy in “Only Murders in the Building,” and the charismatic and sexy Jeremy Allen White for his role in “The Bear.”