Pedro Pascal opens up about his arm injury at the Golden Globes

Pedro Pascal attended the 81st edition of the highly anticipated Golden Globe Awards. The Hollywood star walked the red carpet wearing a black ensemble, but it was his sling that stole the attention of online users, as many started to wonder about the reason behind his injury.

The talented actor did not give too many details about it while talking to reporters at the Globes, simply stating that he “fell.” Fans of the star first spotted the sling in photos posted by actress Jaime Ray Newman on January 2, while they welcomed the new year with a group of friends.

“Ringing in the new year,” the actress wrote on social media, posing next to Pedro wearing a black dress. “Poor Pedrito wish you a quick recovery,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “What happened to Pedro’s arm?”

Despite the injury, Pedro looked in good spirits at the Golden Globes, posing for the cameras and sharing a sweet moment with his fellow actors at the red carpet. As reported by People, the actor explained that he fell and suffered a minor injury.

Pedro continues to enjoy the success of his HBO series ‘The Last of Us,’ earning a Golden Globe nomination. During a recent interview with Deadline, Pedro revealed that he is nervous about season 2 of the show.

“We are going into Season 2 with the way that it’s already been received, so it has already started with a certain amount of pressure. It would actually be weird if we didn’t feel it. But, in terms of how beloved the game is, we’re in good hands,” the actor said to the publication.