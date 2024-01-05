Golden Globes: Where to watch all 36 nominated films

The highly anticipated 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards are set for this Sunday, January 7, 2024. Hosted by Jo Koy, the prestigious evening will include A-list presenters like America Ferrera, George Lopez, Will Ferrell, and more. There are 36 movies up for nominations, with Barbie leading with nine nods, followed by Oppenheimer, with eight, and Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things with seven. Check out where you can watch all of them below.

©Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures





1. Barbie: available to stream on Max. Also, available through Prime Video, Hulu, and premium subscription. Buy or rent on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, or YouTube.

2. Oppenheimer: buy or rent on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, or Google Play Movies.

3. Killers of the Flower Moon: select theaters. Buy on Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video.

4. Poor Things: Still in theaters

5. Past Lives: Free on Viki, available to buy or rent on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu

6. Anatomy of a Fall: available to buy or rent on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video

7. Maestro: still in select theaters

8. May December: Netflix

9. The Holdovers: available to stream with a Peacock subscription. You can buy the film on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video.

10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Netflix. You can rent the film on Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video.

11. The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Netflix. You can rent the film on Google Play, Apple TV, YouTube, Prime Video, or buy it on Vudu.

12. The Zone of Interest: Still in theaters

13. Air: Amazon Prime Video

14. American Fiction: Still in theaters

15. The Boy and the Heron: Still in theaters

16. The Color Purple: available to stream on Max. Also, available through a YouTube premium subscription. Buy or rent on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, or Prime Video.

17. Fallen Leaves: Still in theaters

18. NYAD: Netflix

19. Rustin: Netflix

20. Saltburn: Amazon Prime Video subscription

21. All of Us Strangers: Still in theaters

22. Beau is Afraid: Available to stream with a premium subscription on Showtime, YouTube, Hulu, FuboTV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+. Available to buy or rent on Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

23. Dream Scenario: Available to buy on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

24. Elemental: Disney+ Subscription. Available to rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

25. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Disney+ Subscription. Available to rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

26. Io Capitano: Not available

27. John Wick: Chapter 4: Starz, YouTube, Hulu, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu all offer the film through subscription plans, with Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV providing options to rent.

28. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1: Available to rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

29. No Hard Feelings: Netflix. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

30. Priscilla: Available to buy on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

31. She Came to Me: Available to buy on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

32. Society of the Snow: Still in theaters

33. Suzume: Amazon Prime Video Premium subscription, Crunchyroll Premium subscription

34. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: Available to buy on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

35. Wish: Still in theaters

36. Wonka: Still in theaters

