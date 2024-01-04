Why Taylor Swift will attend the Golden Globes without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is wrapping up an unbelievable year of music and hard work with an appearance at the Golden Globes. Despite dating Travis Kelce and being a part of one of the world’s most notorious couples, it appears like she’ll be attending the show solo.

The reason why the two will be apart for the occasion is due to their busy work schedules. Both Kelce and Swift will be in Los Angeles, but the former will be playing the L.A. Chargers at the SoFi Stadium. Shortly after, Swift will be attending The Golden Globes, and will likely spend the majority of the day getting ready. Page Six reports that Kelce will likely have to leave Los Angeles quickly, eliminating the possibility of him making an appearance in any afterparty in order to return to Kansas City and continued to prep for his upcoming games.

Taylor Swift has been nominated for Golden Globes in the past thanks to her music, but this year things are different. She’s now nominated for best cinematic and box office achievement, a new category premiering this year that rewards films that made $150 million globally and $100 million domestically.

Taylor Swift’s filmmaking era

While Swift has long been invested in movies, making brief cameos in projects, it appears like 2024 is the year where she’ll invest more of her time in the medium. In 2022, she signed a deal with Fox Searchlights, with the studio set to produce a feature film that she wrote and directed.