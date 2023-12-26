Taylor Swift fans moon over old Travis Kelce shirtless video

Taylor Swift is a lucky girl, ot at least that’s what her fans think. An old video of her boyfriend Travis Kelce in nothing but a towel has quickly gone viral, prompting some discussion amongst Swift’s fans.

The video was shared on ESPN’s YouTube channel six years ago, and shows Kelce enjoying a spa day. Over the course of the video’s runtime, Kelce appears in various states of undress receiving a bubble and a mud massage. Near the end of the clip, Kelce leaves the room with just a towel around his waist, smiling for the camera.

"Taylor I get it," wrote a viewer on X.

"I just watched this way too many times, on loop," wrote another viewer.

Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs

Over the past couple of months, Taylor Swift has been attending multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, surprising audience members and viewers. She’s been photographed spending time with Kelce’s parents and friends, becoming one of the main draws of the NFL matches.

This week, Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quaterback, revealed that Swift was a part of “Chiefs Kingdom.”

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let (Kelce) do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around when he realized how cool of a person she is,” he said. "There was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She's part of the team."