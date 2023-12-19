Taylor Swift goes viral after tipping $100 bills to food runners at NFL game

Taylor Swift is a generous guest. The pop star was recorded tipping the food runners at the latest Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots game, which she attended to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play.

Swift was photographed in the midst of handing out the tip, prompting a wave of support from her followers. The photo shows her peeking into the food runners area and holding on to various $100 dollar bills, handing them out to the people that tended her suite, which was attended by her and her friends.

While Swift may be feeling extra generous due to the Christmas and holiday spirit, she’s no stranger to acts of kindness. In August of this year, in the midst of her trailblaizing world tour, Swift gave bonuses to her workers that amounted to around $55 million dollars. According to reports, these bonuses included her bus drivers, where she grant $100,000 to each, her dancers, musicians, and catering.

©GettyImages



Swift and Kelce in New York

Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday

Earlier this month, Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City alongside some of her closest friends. Her party was attended by Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and more. Travis Kelce was notoriously absent, but had to stay at home in Kansas to practice for the match against the New England Patriots.

Kelce “remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field,” reported Entertainment Weekly. “The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it’s no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend’s game”