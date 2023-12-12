Jennifer Lopez reveals she’s a Swiftie: Recreates Taylor Swift’s iconic red lip

Jennifer Lopez is ready for the holidays. The Hollywood star took to social media to show how she creates a bold makeup look, crediting Taylor Swift and revealing that she is also a Swiftie.

JLo shared a clip on Instagram wearing a casual outfit, which consisted of a black top and black leggings. She also wore her signature gold hoop earrings, and her custom name necklace that read ‘Jennifer.’

“When I think of red lips, I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of Gwen Stefani. I think of Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie, too,” she said to her 253 million followers. This is not the first time Jennifer has shown her admiration for Taylor, as she previously described her as her Woman of The Year.

“Taylor’s pretty you know... kind of killing it this year,” she said on the red carpet of the Elle’s ‘Women in Hollywood’ event. The fan-favorite singer is known for her bold red lip, which she rocks on and off the red carpet.

JLo went on to say that one of her favorite things about the holidays is “getting to wear a red lip,” as it is a more festive look. Jennifer applied the JLo Beauty founder before the red lipstick and finished the look with her beauty brand’s Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask.

“Can’t Get Enough of that Beso,” she wrote on Instagram. Jennifer revealed to People that this is one of her favorite products to wear. “Whether I’m putting on my makeup or I’ve just washed my face and I’m going to bed at night, it’s the last thing that goes on. So, after creating the skincare, I was like, ‘We need a great lip balm.’”