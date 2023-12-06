Taylor Swift shares thoughts on Beyoncé comparisons: More about their friendship

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé put an end to the negative comments surrounding their success and popular concert tours this summer. The pair have shown incredible support for each other in recent weeks, with Beyoncé attending the premiere of the ‘Eras Tour‘ film in Los Angeles, and Taylor attending the premiere of the ‘Renaissance’ film in London.

Now Taylor is sharing her thoughts about being compared to Beyoncé, as both fan bases continued to point out comparisons in their performances during their respective tours. “There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” Taylor said to Time magazine for the Person of the Year interview.

“Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion,” she explained. Taylor took a moment to praise Beyoncé for her talent and gave a glimpse into their friendship.

“She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm and open and funny,“ she revealed to the publication. “And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”

This is not the first time Taylor talks about Beyoncé, as she wrote a sweet message after she attended her premiere. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyoncé’s] influence,” she continued. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”