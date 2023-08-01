Taylor Swift gave $100k bonuses to bus drivers transporting her equipment

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is wrecking all sorts of records. To celebrate, she’s making sure that everyone involved with the show’s making is happy and paid well for their contributions, granting million dollar bonuses to her entire crew.

Swift has been granting $100,000 bonuses to the bus drivers charged with transporting her sound and stage equipment all over the country, reports TMZ. Swift reportedly has around 50 drivers on her tour, a sum that adds up to around $5 million.

Swift has also granted juicy bonuses to the entire crew working on the show, including dancers, musicians, people that work in catering, and more. These bonuses total up to around 55 million dollars, reports PEOPLE.

Swift’s tour began in April of this year, in Arizona, and has gradually moved over the entire country. Her recent stop in Seattle produced such excitement that crowds produced enough seismic activity that it was tracked as a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. According to Poll Star, The Eras Tour has grossed over $300 million. CBS News reports that the tour could help add $5 billion to worldwide economy.

Swift is currently entering her last string of shows in the United States, with six shows scheduled in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. She’ll be bringing The Eras Tour to other continents, with stops scheduled in Europe, Asia, and Australia. She’ll also be making her first ever tour shows in Latin America, having dates scheduled in cities in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

