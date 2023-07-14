Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, Kylie Jenner, and more

The weekend is here, so we have a round-up of the week’s most entertaining celebrity TikToks to get the party started! From Britney Spears’ singing to Hailey Bieber as an older woman, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton rides in a helicopter while practicing self care.
@parishilton DND… In my self-care era✨🧖♀️ Love you @Kris 💖What’s your favorite skincare tool?? #Sliving♬ original sound - kardashianshulu
2. Britney Spears
Britney Spears celebrates the release date of her book and sings the Beach Boys.
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off her toned body, and in home gym and sauna.
4. Shakira
Shakira shares a behind the scenes look at her music video for “Copa Vacía” and jokes that she’s become sushi.
@shakira Sushi anyone? Or #Shakimi♬ Copa Vacía - Shakira & Manuel Turizo
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian sees how she would look like as an older woman.
@kimandnorth
Gorgeous award ✨♬ original sound - Kim and North
6. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner hangs out with the Swifties at Taylor Swift’s concert.
@jennifergarner Swifties are so generous. ♥️ #ERAStour♬ original sound - Jen Garner
7. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham celebrates Harper Seven’s 11th birthday.
@victoriabeckham Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe #HarperSeven♬ Golden - Harry Styles
8. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod reminsces on his first MLB base hit when he made his debut at 18 years old.
@arod July 1994, still remember it like it was yesterday. #mlb#mlbhistory#baseballtiktoks#arod#fenwaypark♬ snowfall - Øneheart & reidenshi
9. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez finds out why she is single.
@selenagomez
Well thats rude tik tok♬ Holding out for a Hero (from "Footloose") - Bonnie Tyler
10. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is one of the few people who likes how she could look as an older woman.
@haileybieber
Its giving my Nana’s twin♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber