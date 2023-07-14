Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, Kylie Jenner, and more

The weekend is here, so we have a round-up of the week’s most entertaining celebrity TikToks to get the party started! From Britney Spears’ singing to Hailey Bieber as an older woman, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton rides in a helicopter while practicing self care.

2. Britney Spears

Britney Spears celebrates the release date of her book and sings the Beach Boys.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shows off her toned body, and in home gym and sauna.

4. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes look at her music video for “Copa Vacía” and jokes that she’s become sushi.

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sees how she would look like as an older woman.

6. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner hangs out with the Swifties at Taylor Swift’s concert.

7. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham celebrates Harper Seven’s 11th birthday.



8. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod reminsces on his first MLB base hit when he made his debut at 18 years old.

9. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez finds out why she is single.

10. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is one of the few people who likes how she could look as an older woman.