Britney Spears’ Memoir: ‘The Woman in Me’ - Release Date, Price, and Expectations

Britney Spears is finally telling her story. The singer’s long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, finally has a release date. The singer announced on her social media platform that it is coming on October 24, 2023.

©Simon & Schuster



In just a few months, fans will read what is described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” The book deal was won by the publishing house Simon & Schuster in 2021 and is reportedly worth as much as $15 million.

The book is available for presale on Amazon ($32.99), B&N ($26.39), Kindle ($20.99), Apple Books ($20.99), Target ($30.49), and more.

What to expect

Britney’s book has been described as “brutally honest.” Journalist Sam Lasky is the ghostwriter, and it’s expected to cover her conservatorship, her marriage to Sam Asghari, and other topics she has never spoken about publicly.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,” reads the website. “The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”





©GettyImages



The book was reportedly put on hold in May because there were “nervous A-listers” concerned about what’s inside. The Sun reported that lawyers were concerned over claims that she had an affair with two Hollywood stars.

The source said she throws people under the bus and talks about past relationships with actors and “people from the music world” which will be revealed for the first time.“There are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar,” they said.

The website calls the book “groundbreaking” with “remarkable candor and humor.” “Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” it continues.

