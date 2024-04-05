Britney Spears shares and deletes video with ex Sam Asghari

Britney Spears recently shared and deleted a video alongside her ex-husband Sam Asghari. In the clip’s caption, Spears reminisced about the failed relationship and how things change with the passage of time.

The video showed Spears dancing with Asghari, with her wearing a sports bra and him without a shirt. As they complete some dance moves, they kiss, with Spears jumping into his arms and Asghari catching her. “The time he picked me up,” she captioned the post. “It's weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the [roller coaster emoji] of any journey you're on with someone!!!”

“Looking back is hard sometimes but it's honestly crucial … I'm honestly too sensitive in most situations,” she continued.

“Sometimes I'm scared to feel anything cause I know I'm too sensitive… Being numb is the worst I think but there's safety in that cause I feel like I'm subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all.”

Spears and Asghari were married for 14 months, but had been together for years, first meeting in 2016, while shooting the music video for “Slumber Party.” The two shared the news of their divorce in August 2023, with Asghari citing “irreconcilable differences” in the filing.

Spears and Asghari in 2019

Asghari’s feelings regards the end of the relationship

In an interview with PEOPLE, Asghari discussed the rupture and revealed that there were no hard feelings between the two. “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he said. “I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life.”

This divorce has yet to be finalized. In February of this year, it was reported that the two were reaching a settlement.