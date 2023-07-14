What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - July 14

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime)

Based on Jenny Han’s series of YA novels, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” follows Belly, a teen who travels once a year to her family friends’ beach house, reuniting with her best friends and prompting love triangles and teen shenanigans. Despite the cookie-cutter premise, Han’s work is earnest and real, with protagonists that are carefully crafted. The TV shows and films based on her work are some of the best of what teen entertainment has to offer.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

The fifth season of “Too Hot to Handle” is now ready to stream on Netflix, who’s become an expert in must-watch reality dating shows.

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

“Bird Box Barcelona” premieres this weekend on Netflix, showing a prequel of the original Sandra Bullock film that enraptured audiences years ago. The prequel takes us to a different part of the world with an intriguing mix of international actors led by Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell.

Full Circle (Max)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring a cast that include the likes of Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid and Zazie Beetz, the series has stirred all manner of interest. It follows an investigation into a kidnapping that connects different characters in New York City.

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

The fifth season of the beloved comedy series premieres this week, bringing a batch of new adventures to the delightfully inept group of vampires living in contemporary America.

Kick-Ass 2 (Peacock)

Following on the success and inventiveness of “Kick-Ass” was an impossible task, yet “Kick-Ass 2” remains an enjoyable romp that reunited leads Aaron Taylor Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz for one last ride as Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Netflix)

Lastly, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie became an unexpected hit last year when it was released, nabbing a nomination for best animated film at the Academy Awards. It stars Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, and Harvey Guillen.

Related Video: Olivia Rodrigo's new album: Everything you need to know Loading the player...