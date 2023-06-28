Watch: Bird Box Barcelona stars Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell

“Bird Box Barcelona” has released its first trailer. The film lives in the same realm as “Bird Box,” a story where a mysterious entity triggers the death of everyone that sees it. The sequel moves its apocalyptic premise to Barcelona, starring an international cast of actors.

“Bird Box Barcelona” stars a cast that features talent from all over the world, including Spain, the US, and Mexico, including Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

From the trailer, it looks like the film is set before the events of the original, depicting the world as it first encounters the apocalypse. The film also teases a cult that seemingly reveres the creatures that arrived on Earth and are causing the rapid decimation of the world’s population.

“Bird Box Barcelona” is another one of Netflix’s global story telling experiments, similar to “Money Heist,” which started off as a Spanish production and was later adapted as a South Korean series.

“Bird Box Barcelona” premieres this July 14th.

