‘Bird Box’ releases trailer for spin-off ‘Bird Box Barcelona’

“Bird Box” was one of Netflix’s greatest hits. The Sandra Bullock-led film follows her and two children in the apocalypse, where the world has been decimated by a mysterious entity that forces people to kill themselves the minute they see it. The spin off is set in the same world but moves to Barcelona.

“Bird Box Barcelona” will premiere on July 14, and is directed by Alex and David Pastor. The film is made up of an all-star international cast, made up of Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas,Diego Calva, and Alejandra Howard.

“Bird Box Barcelona” appears to be an ambitious Netflix project, marking the first in various spin-offs planned for the property, with each installement set in a different continent. Netflix released a teaser, which suggests that the film is a prequel to the original, shedding a light on the outbreak in Spain.

“Bird Box Barcelona” follows other Netflix projects that take advantage of the streamers’ international appeal and audience.

Previous examples include “Money Heist,” a Spanish series that Netflix acquired to great success, and later expanded with “Money Heist: Korea.” The latter wasn’t as succesful as the former, but explored various topics that resonates with Korean audiences.

Related Video: CHESCA releases party anthem “Que Te Vaya Bien” Loading the player...