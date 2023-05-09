Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega confirmed as Lydia’s daughter, Winona Ryder to return

Beetlejuice is coming back. The cast of the highly anticipated sequel has been confirmed, with an official theatrical release set for September 6, 2024. And while many details about the upcoming project are still under wraps, it has been revealed that Tim Burton will be directing, following the success of the 1988 cult film.

The original cast will also be returning, including Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. Jenna Ortega, who was rumored to be linked to the project since April, has been confirmed as Lydia’s daughter. Justin Theroux reportedly joined the star-studded cast, however his role has yet to be revealed.

Filming is scheduled to start on May 10, with a large part of the production taking place in London. ‘Beetlejuice 2’ will premiere on the same day as Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade,’ which marks the debut of Jenna’s ‘X’ co-star Mia Goth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and based on Mike Vukadinoch’s screenplay, the sequel is expected to be a commercial hit. ‘Beetlejuice’ achieved $74.7 million following its release, inspiring many pop culture moments, and a Broadway musical.