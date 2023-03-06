Jenna Ortega, Camila Mendes and Danny Ramirez star together in new A24 film ‘AURA’

A new exciting project from A24 is already underway, starring none other than Jenna Ortega, Camila Mendes, and Danny Ramirez. The ‘Wednesday’ star continues to showcase her talent following the worldwide success of the Netflix series, while the ‘Riverdale’ actress has been enjoying the recognition of her latest rom-com ‘Do Revenge.’

Ramirez has had some incredible roles, most recently with the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ This time the three Hollywood stars will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Francisca Alegria, for the film adaptation of the play ‘the House of Bernarda Alba’ by Federico García Lorca.

The original story follows the story of women in rural Spain, and focuses on the tragedy of 60-year-old Bernarda Alba, after losing her husband. However the upcoming A24 film will be set in Miami, and production is set to start this summer.

And while the rest of the details, including roles for the three main actors have yet to be revealed, the play is known to follow Bernarda’s five daughters during their mourning period, as they are not allowed to have any type of contact with the outside world, including contact with men.

It’s rumored that both Camila and Jenna will be playing two of Bernarda’s daughters, one of them named Angustias. The five daughters ultimately rebel against their mother as they express their desire to leave their home.