Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd set to star in new film: Here’s everything we know

The Weeknd is ready to make his grand entrance into the big screen. Following his popular cameo in ‘Uncut Gems,’ playing himself, and his upcoming role in the highly anticipated HBO series ‘The Idol,’ the singer will be starring in a new film directed by Trey Edward Shults.

The star-studded cast includes ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan. Details about the upcoming film have yet to be revealed, as the project is still in pre-production stages, however the participation of the cast has been confirmed.

Ortega is set to serve as executive producer alongside Shults, and it is rumored that the film will be distributed by A24, which already sets the stage for the success of the project. The untitled film will be co-written by Shults and The Weeknd with Reza Fahim, who also worked with the singer on ‘The Idol.’

Deadline reports that The Weeknd has been “developing the project for some time and in recent months came to Shults about directing it. Once he was on board, the two along with Fahim began penning the script that they would ultimately get into the hands of Ortega and Keoghan.”

It was also revealed that Ortega and Keoghan have been booked and busy in several other projects, however they previously confirmed they wanted to commit to the film, and are set to clear their schedule to star alongside The Weeknd.