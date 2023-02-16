Jenna Ortega and her mom visit the Louvre in Paris

Jenna Ortega is having fun in Paris. The 20-year-old actress was spotted at the Louvre Museum with her mom, Natalie Ortega, as the two hugged and visited the iconic Paris location.

The photos show the two bundled up for the weather and enjoying a sunny day out. Ortega wore a black jacket, ripped jeans, and some black and white sneakers. She wore her hair loose and carried a cross-body bag. Ortega also had some over-the-ear headphones.

In the case of her mother, Natalie Ortega looked youthful in jeans and a striped jacket.

The two made the most of their day, enjoying some classic Parisian tourist stops. That day, the two were spotted at a Paris Saint Germain game, with Ortega showing off a custom-made jersey with the number 30 and her name printed on it.

Ortega recently announced a partnership with Adidas, celebrating the brand’s 50 years in the clothing industry. In an interview with Hypebeast, Ortega shared she’s been a longtime fan of Adidas and is excited to be involved with them in a partnership. “My love for Adidas is one that goes back years. It’s always had such a presence in sports, music and culture and continues to be an innovator in so many ways,” she said.

“To this day, so much of my wardrobe is made up of the iconic three stripes. I feel so honored to become a part of this legendary family of changemakers and be the face of its all-new label.”

Following the release of “Wednesday”, Ortega’s growing career skyrocketed in popularity and visibility. This past year, she was nominated for her first Golden Globe.