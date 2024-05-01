Bella Thorne signs on to ‘Find Your Friends’ thriller film

Bella Thorne has signed on to a new film. The actress, director, writer, and producer, has signed on to “Find Your Friends,” a thriller film following a group of friends who take a trip to Joshua Tree, only to find themselves in a hostile environment.

The news were shared by Deadline, with Thorne reposting the news clipping on her Instagram stories, writing “My lovelies” over it. “Find Your Friends” is the feature debut of actress Izabela Pakzad, who also wrote the film, and co-stars a talented cast of youn actresses made up of Helena Howard, Chloe Cherry, and Sofia Ali.

Per Deadline, the film follows a group of L.A. friends who escape to Joshua Tree for a getaway, finding that the residents of the area are not welcoming. “As the hostile environment escalates, our girls are disparaged by their aggressive neighbor, dismissed by the cops, and, it seems, even being stalked by some local men,” explains the publication.

More details about Find Your Friends

“Find Your Friends” also co-stars Chris Bauer, known for his work in “The Wire,” Israel Broussard, Jake Manley, and more.

When discussing the film, Pakzad revealed that the story was inspired on a real story that occurred to her in the desert. “Making this film has been a dream come true,” she said to Deadline. “6 years ago, something crazy happened to me in the desert…so I decided to write a script and make a movie about it.”