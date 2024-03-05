Bella Thorne’s latest edgy look includes dark hair and stylish hooded dress

Bella Thorne has been having some incredible fashion moments during her latest appearances at Mammoth Film Festival in California. The 26-year-old star has been photographed wearing some edgy ensembles, transitioning from her signature red locks to a darker tone of hair.

After being spotted at Milan Fashion Week during Marni’s runway show, Bella took off to California, where she has been showing off her stunning looks, including a recent red carpet appearance, where she wore a red gown, paired with red strappy heels, gold jewelry, and a red lip.

Most recently, Bella posed in a long-sleeved black hooded gown, with the snowy mountains as the perfect background. The actress wore gold rings and rocked a dramatic makeup look, including a bold red lip. She was also interviewed at the festival during the day, wearing a casual chic outfit, which included a black turtleneck and black trousers, paired with a long camel coat.

Bella is also going strong in her relationship with Mark Emms after the pair announced her engagement last year. The celebrity couple was spotted in New York City, having fun at The Mulberry, during a New York Fashion Week after-party. She recently gave some details about her wedding, revealing some of the things she has planned for the special day.

“Schiaparelli is doing my few different dresses, but I think that the dresses themselves already have such an interesting, big moment, so I’m thinking of choosing jewelry that is a little simpler. … I’ll probably stay away from pearls because it’s so classic that it feels too obvious for me, unless I do a ridiculous dripped look in pearls,” she said to ET.

“The wedding is very fairytale, so I’ll be working twinkly lights into my hairstyles. … I’ve been thinking about finding ways to hide battery packs into my hair so that my hair twinkles and doing really extreme hairstyles to work jewelry into,” Bella revealed to the publication.