Bella Thorne celebrates her birthday in a tight purple dress

Bella Thorne is celebrating her 26th birthday. The actress and director shared a look of her birthday outfit, which she wore on a beach getaway.

The video was shared on her Instagram, and showed her walking in front of the camera. As she approaches it, she puts on her glasses and looks straight at the camera, showcasing her dress, which is light purple and tight and shows off her stomach and the purple swimsuit underneath. Her location, while undisclosed, looked stunning, showing a pool, a shoreline and some greenery. “Turned 26 surrounded by the ocean, fresh air, and all the friends a girl could ask for. I’m feeling very lucky,” she captioned the post.

Thorne was private about her birthday plans, revealing very little about the celebrations that followed. It’s unknown where she traveled to and if she was accompanied by her family or her fiancé, Mark Emms.

©GettyImages



Bella Thorne and Mark Emms

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms’ trip to Venice

In September, Thorne and Emms attended the Venice Film Festival. The two looked stunning in matching colors at the premiere of “Priscilla,” with Thorne wearing a cream colored dress and Emms wearing a matching suit jacket with black pants. Thorne accesorized her look with some gold jewelry, including rings and a thick band on her neck.

The couple celebrated their engagement on May 13. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed she was already wedding planning. "Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" she said. Thorne also revealed the two met each other at Cara Delevigne’s birthday party, in Ibiza. "It was love at first sight as the sun rose," she said.

