Bella Thorne and fiancé Mark Emms steal the spotlight at the 80th Venice Film Festival

The 80th Venice Film Festival welcomed Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Mark Emms, for the premiere of “Priscilla.” The couple, who soon will be husband and wife, put on a loved-up display that had everyone talking about their undeniable chemistry.

The 25-year-old actress and star of “Game Of Love” ensured all eyes were on her as she graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing ivory gown. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder detail, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. It was a sweeping masterpiece that flowed gracefully as she entered the venue.

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms attend a red carpet for the movie “Priscilla” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

To complement her stunning look, Bella opted for midnight blue heels that provided comfort and added a delightful pop of color to her overall look. Her fashion-forward choices didn’t stop there. She adorned her neck with a gold choker necklace and an array of captivating jewelry, elevating her glamour to new heights.

Bella’s signature fiery red locks were styled in loose waves, cascading effortlessly down her shoulders. Her impeccable makeup showcased her flawless complexion and accentuated her striking features.

Beside her, entrepreneur Mark Emms was the epitome of sophistication and style. He exuded confidence in a black t-shirt and trousers paired with a daring white blazer that set him apart from the crowd. He added a touch of intrigue with a pair of stylish black sunglasses, emphasizing his undeniable cool factor.

The undeniable chemistry between Bella Thorne and Mark Emms

As they walked the star-studded red carpet, it was clear that their love and affection for each other was palpable. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other, constantly embracing and sharing loving glances, which warmed the hearts of onlookers and photographers alike.