Bella Thorne is engaged! Wedding details and 10-carat diamond ring revealed

Bella Thorne is sharing the good news! The 25-year-old actress is ready to take the next step in her relationship with businessman Mark Emms. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Bella told Vogue, sharing her excitement for her new chapter in life.

The producer and the Hollywood star met in Ibiza last year during Cara Delevigne’s birthday party and have been inseparable since. Bella has documented her romance with Mark on social media, sharing some sweet photos on Valentine’s Day.

“Find someone u want to share ur candy with,” she wrote at the time, adding, “This sexy tall British man is mine.” It was also reported by Vogue that Mark made a romantic proposal at Bella’s home in California, just the day before Mother’s Day.

The actress showed off her stunning engagement ring on Instagram, described as a “10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone.” It seems the family is also thrilled about their new life together, and details about the wedding are already in the works.

Bella reportedly wants a “countryside wedding at a manor” in the United Kingdom and has already been looking at some wedding dresses, including Dior or Schiaparelli. “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” she said to the publication.