Bella Thorne confirms new romance with boyfriend Mark Emms: See Pics

Bella Thorne is giving love a chance! The Hollywood star is celebrating Valentine’s Day with her new boyfriend and she looks happier than ever. Her new romance with Mark Emms, who is known for being a film producer, comes three months after calling off her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo. “I finally posted photos of my man’s face,” Bella shared.

The talented actress has been reportedly dating Mark since August 202, and the pair are very much in love. “Find someone u want to share ur candy with,” Bella wrote on Instagram, posting a series of sweet photos with the producer. “This sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin a— today,” Bella added, confirming that their relationship is official.

Mark is the founder and CEO of Emms Productions and Eastern Road Films. He previously worked on Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan,’ and has worked extensively within film, music and live event production. The new celebrity couple have shared some romantic moments together, as Bella revealed to fans and followers, including a photo sharing a sweet kiss.

Rumors about their romance have been going around for a while, following their vacation in Mykonos where they were spotted kissing, and a fun Halloween outing at Universal Studios’ Horror Nights. Now it seems Bella is ready to take the next step in their relationship, making their romance Instagram official, and showing everyone that he is taken.

“Cuties!!!” Hannah Stocking commented on the post, while Dani Thorne wrote, “Awwwww.” Someone else commented, “2 truly beautiful souls have found their way back home,” adding “love this. I totally missed the engagement break off though! Happy for you!”