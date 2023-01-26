Bella & Dani Thorne are collaborating on a weekly radio show

Bella and Dani Thorne have a new project together. The siblings have partnered up for “Twisted Sisters,” a new show that’ll be available on the Amp app.

Unlike traditional podcasts and audio projects, “Twisted Sisters” will air live, with Bella and Dani having access to a chat and phones, and thus interacting with listeners in real time.

“Each week, the inseparable duo will share their unadulterated opinions on everything going on in their world while they interact with fans in the chat and take calls from fans live on Amp throughout the show. Whether it’s divulging stories about their dating lives, sharing what it’s like working across the globe, or recounting recent family escapades, these sisters will give an unapologetic look into how they balance being in the limelight while stumbling through womanhood,” reads the series’ press release.

©Courtesy of Amp



The live show airs every Wednesday

Bella Thorne is a popular pop culture figure, who kicked off her career as an actress from a young age. She’s expanded her work into directing and producing, and continues to grow as an artist. Her sister Dani is DJ and producer known as COM3T. She’s performed in festivals like EDC and Lollapalooza.

The series premiered this past Wednesday, at 6PM. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis, at the same date and time.