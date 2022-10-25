Bella Thorne is ready to be the queen of jewelry with her Thorne Dynasty brand

Bella Thorne’s jewelry brand Thorne Dynasty has officially launched, with two collections out now. Last week, Thorne released chapter two, sharing a video on Instagram proving that she is her best model.

The first collection, called Vol 1 Rose & Reign, debuted on her 25th birthday, October 8th. “Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story,” Thorne said in a statement ahead of its release. “So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.”

The first collection was 32 pieces featuring rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, utilizing mixed metals with materials like 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls, and crystals, per WWD.