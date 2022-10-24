Controversy: Here’s what’s going on with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Rojean Kar

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been making headlines after an influencer named Rojean Kar claimed that he cheats “every night” on the millionaire. The story is long, messy, and a little confusing, so we’re breaking down the drama below.



How it started

The internet began the cheating speculation after Kar shared a video on her Instagram story at Scott’s music video shoot. “I’m directing obvi,” she wrote on the clip with a winky face.

It’s not the first time Kar and Scott have been linked. In 2019, there was a story floating around that he and Kylie split temporarily because he was having an affair with Kar, which they both denied, per Jezebel.

Travis responds

Scott responded to the drama on his Instagram stories, claming Kar was an “uninvited person.” “It’s a lot of weird s--t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote. “I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Rojean responds, claiming he cheats on Kylie every night

Soon after Scott’s posts, Kar shared a video on her story calling him a liar, and cheater. “we’re not gonna lie on me. Because I’ve been good, I posted whatever f***ing story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f***ing narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bullshit I got from it,” she said.

“But to say you don’t know me and never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f--king everybody’s seen you with me when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” Kar continued.

She went on to claim that he cheats on Jenner “every single” night. “Even this Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f--king night. The whole f--king city sees it,” she explained.

More back and forth

The Astroworld Festival founder responded again, posting a photo of a table with flowers with the caption, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me” with eye-rolling emojis.

“Maybe your brain is all scrambled from like all the Molly you take.. but you was at Gunna’s party on Feb 14th aka Valentine’s Day,” Kar wrote in a follow-up post.

The aftermath

Once the news began to go viral it was all eyes on Kar as people began digging into some of her past. Someone even made a TikTok account called “Yungsweetrobigfake” that is dedicated to the drama, alleging that she has been making the whole thing up and has done it in the past with celebrities like Drake.

Kar speaks out again

On Monday, Kar responded to the hate with a lengthy post on her Instagram story. “I have never perpetuated any narrative. I never said I’m currently with him or have recently been with him. Like I said, I went home that night. Having someone you’ve known for almost a decade disrespect you and assume you won’t stand up for yourself bc you never do, is hurtful. I reacted in the moment and speaking on someone else’s relationship was wrong of me. I have nothing to prove, him deleting all his posts as soon as I posted an inconspicuous screenshot speaks for itself,” she wrote.