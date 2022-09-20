Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?

More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022.

In videos posted over the weekend, Martin alleges he has a friend in common with Refaeli, who confirmed that the model made frequent trips to Barcelona to meet with Pique.

At the time, Shakira and Piqué were in a two-year relationship, and it is possible that the Colombian was expecting her first child with the soccer player at the time the alleged infidelity with Refaeli occurred, as this allegedly happened in 2012 and ‘Shaki’ gave birth to Milan on January 22, 2013.

Martin’s claims have added another dramatic chapter to the controversial separation between the former couple. “A few days ago, I made this information reach a person very close to Shakira,” it begins. “After a long time, I have finally been able to confirm what was once an open secret. The alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué to Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012”.

He claimed his friend disclosed the juicy details. “A few days ago, I spoke with a close friend of Bar Refaeli who has been a friend of mine for many years, and he was able to confirm that the reason for the top model’s multiple visits to Barcelona was this.”