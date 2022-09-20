Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?

More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022.
In videos posted over the weekend, Martin alleges he has a friend in common with Refaeli, who confirmed that the model made frequent trips to Barcelona to meet with Pique.
At the time, Shakira and Piqué were in a two-year relationship, and it is possible that the Colombian was expecting her first child with the soccer player at the time the alleged infidelity with Refaeli occurred, as this allegedly happened in 2012 and ‘Shaki’ gave birth to Milan on January 22, 2013.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Shakira rumoredly asked Pique to give her back her Grammys
Gerard Piqué will take legal action against anyone interfering with his private life
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Martin’s claims have added another dramatic chapter to the controversial separation between the former couple. “A few days ago, I made this information reach a person very close to Shakira,” it begins. “After a long time, I have finally been able to confirm what was once an open secret. The alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué to Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012”.
He claimed his friend disclosed the juicy details. “A few days ago, I spoke with a close friend of Bar Refaeli who has been a friend of mine for many years, and he was able to confirm that the reason for the top model’s multiple visits to Barcelona was this.”
According to Martin, he passed on the details to Shakira a month ago, and her inner circle gasped when they learned about this alleged deception. “This information I made reached Shakira through her trusted person, who was stunned.”
The program Socialité (Telecinco) assured that the model, who was romantic with Leonardo DiCaprio between 2006 and 2011, traveled in January 2012 to attend the Camp Nou to the Copa del Rey, a tournament in which Piqué was playing. Reports from Jordi Martin indicate that after the games, Refaeli would go out to dinner with some of the team’s players. “We never imagined it was Piqué because Gerard had just started a relationship (with Shakira).”