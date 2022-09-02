Gerard Piqué will take legal action against anyone interfering with his private life

After the first images were revealed in which he appears next to his girlfriend, Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué announced that he would take legal action against those who “alter his family life and violate the rights of his children.”

Tired of the siege of the paparazzi and everything that has arisen around him since the separation between him and Shakira in the media, the striker was advised by a legal team to shield his privacy and the new stage in his life next to his 23-year-old partner.

The beginning of the statement released by his legal team says: “Since last June 4 Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation through a joint statement, many rumors and alleged unverified information about the player have been published, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life.”

Piqué assures, through his lawyers, that the media persecution of the last two months has caused the alteration of the life of his children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. “These reports and images cause not only damage to his honor and damage to his image, but also a serious attack on the rights of his children, whose safety and protection represent his greatest concern,” the message reads. ”At the same time, the monitoring of some media and paparazzi has been continuous, seeing our client forced to alter his daily routine with the sole purpose of protecting his children, his family, and his closest environment.”

Although the player from Barcelona has always been in favor of journalistic work and the media’s coverage of his professional and private life, this time, he will not allow them to go further, so he will take action against anyone who disrupts his and children’s life.

“Gerard Piqué has always respected the activity of the media and their right to information, and he is fully aware of the fundamental role they play in our society. However, in recent weeks there have been interferences that go beyond the limits of legality, for which our client has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children, given that Gerard Piqué’s only objective is to guarantee their well-being and restore their rights to privacy, security, and tranquility.”

To conclude, the lawyers thanked on behalf of his client for the restraint with which some media have been handled in recent months. “Our client wants to thank through this statement the respect and informative rigor shown by some media and trusts that everything will be resolved in the best possible way, always applying good and common sense.”

The Colombian star has had a rough few months. Her dad, William Mebarak, after returning home from a severe fall he had in June, he had to go back to the hospital because he had not fully recovered.

Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami began to spread. Spain’s national daily sports newspaper Marca reports a legal battle between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player.