Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations

Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion.

The publication informed the athlete was fed up with the rocky negotiations, clauses, and counteroffers; therefore, he reportedly stormed off the office. Despite the tensions, Shakira and Piqué don’t want to go to trial but amicably resolve the custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha.

According to a journalist of Televisión Española, the “Waka Waka” singer wants to move to Miami, Florida, for a while and bring the kids with her. Allegedly the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow Shakira to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission.

As reported by the newspaper, the soccer player is worried that if his kids spend a lot of time away, it might hurt their relationship with their paternal grandparents, as they live next door to their home.

“The relationship between them is very tense, very distant, and the negotiations are going to be very hard,” says the journalist.

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.

Shakira and the athlete met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the “Waka Waka” clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez.