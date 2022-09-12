Shakira walks around holding a bloody heart prop while filming a music video with Ozuna

Shakira might be in the midst of a complicated situation personally and legally, but the Colombian singer continues making sure her career isn’t affected by the turmoil. The global sensation was recently caught on the streets of Manresa, in Catalonia, recording the music video for her new song alongside Ozuna.

Although the official name of the song paparazzi is unknown, Jordi Martin speculates the song could be taken as a hint towards Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué. Based on the shooting plaque, the track might be called “Monotonia.”

While in Catalonia, the artist presumably walked around with a bloody heart prop for the video.

The Puerto Rican and Dominican reggaeton star was in the area filming alongside the mom of two. According to Marca, the collaboration is Ozuna’s dream come true, and Shakira has been his “crush” his entire life.

Delighted by the experience of working alongside one of the most influential women in the music industry, Ozuna took to Twitter to dedicate an affectionate message to her: “How beautiful you are @shakira,” he signed off with a bear emoji.