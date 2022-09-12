Shakira walks around holding a bloody heart prop while filming a music video with Ozuna

Shakira might be in the midst of a complicated situation personally and legally, but the Colombian singer continues making sure her career isn’t affected by the turmoil. The global sensation was recently caught on the streets of Manresa, in Catalonia, recording the music video for her new song alongside Ozuna.
Although the official name of the song paparazzi is unknown, Jordi Martin speculates the song could be taken as a hint towards Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué. Based on the shooting plaque, the track might be called “Monotonia.”
While in Catalonia, the artist presumably walked around with a bloody heart prop for the video.
The Puerto Rican and Dominican reggaeton star was in the area filming alongside the mom of two. According to Marca, the collaboration is Ozuna’s dream come true, and Shakira has been his “crush” his entire life.
Delighted by the experience of working alongside one of the most influential women in the music industry, Ozuna took to Twitter to dedicate an affectionate message to her: “How beautiful you are @shakira,” he signed off with a bear emoji.
In summer, the global sensation released her latest hit song, “Te felicito” (ft. Rauw Alejandro), a track that premiered while she was parting ways with the father of her kids.
As soon as the song became viral, social media users began decoding it and came up with several theories that alleged Shakira used the track as a catharsis and hid several messages from her ex.
Whether the theories a true or not, Gerard has moved on from Shakira and is now dating one of his employees. The soccer player recently went public with his new girl, 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. The new couple was seen at the Summerfest Cerdanya very affectionate.
Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but were not linked until now. According to Marca, the athlete and Chía Martí might have met at Kosmos, Piqué’s company where she works in Public Relations. The publication reported she is still studying.
Despite all the turmoil, Shakira’s mom assures she is doing good. “Shakira is fine, thank God,” revealed Nidia Ripoll, adding that the singer found refuge in her children. Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami spread; however, Ripoll says she is unaware. “I have no idea; I haven’t talked about it,” she assures.