Shakira reacts to Rosalía’s lifelong admiration for her

Shakira reacted to Rosalía’s sweet words! Recently, the Spanish singer revealed her admiration for the Colombian sensation during a concert in Bogotá. After receiving a gift from one of the attendees with Shakira’s name, the 29-year-old sensation praised her in a now-viral moment.

“Since I was a little girl, I have loved this woman,” she began. “I love her. She is a reference, so I’ll keep this and save it with love,” Rosalía said while putting against her chest a t-shirt. Days later, Shakira took to social media and wrote: “Rosi! Beautiful words! My country and I also love you very much,” she assured.

Shakira’s words comes during a turmoil. The star is having a hard time in Spain, besides going through a split and custody battle with Gerard Piqué, the singer is also facing up to eight years in jail for alleged tax fraud, and her dad is going through health issues.

According to sources, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar wants to leave Barcelona behind and start from scratch while living full-time in Miami, as reported by Page Six.

In June, a journalist of Televisión Española claimed that the “Waka Waka” singer wants to move to Florida, but the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow her to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission.

While they figure things out, Gerard Piqué is continuing with his life after the split. The soccer player recently went public with his new girl, 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. The new couple was seen at the Summerfest Cerdanya very affectionate.

Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but were not linked until now. According to Marca, the athlete and Chía Martí might have met at Kosmos, Piqué’s company where she works in Public Relations. The publication reported she is still studying.