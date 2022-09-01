Rosalía reveals her lifelong admiration for Colombian sensation Shakira

Rosalía has revealed her admiration for Colombian sensation Shakira. The Spanish singer recently had a concert in Bogotá and received a gift from one of the attendees. The star grabbed a t-shirt thrown on the stage with Shakira’s name to honor her Rosalía shared beautiful words.

The now-viral moment captures the moment the singer puts against her chest the t-shirt and says, “Since I was a little girl, I have loved this woman,” she began. “I love her. She is a reference, so I’ll keep this and save it with love.”

The sweet gesture come during Shakira’s turmoil. The star is having a hard time in Spain, besides going through a split and custody battle with Gerard Piqué, the singer is also facing up to eight years in jail for alleged tax fraud, and her dad is going through health issues.

According to sources, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar wants to leave Barcelona behind and start from scratch while living full-time in Miami, as reported by Page Six.

In June, a journalist of Televisión Española claimed that the “Waka Waka” singer wants to move to Florida, but the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow her to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission

Despite the drama, Shakira and Piqué might be trying to control the narrative and stay on good terms for the sake of their sons Shasha and Milan. The former couple is reportedly working things out to avoid a custody battle in court.

As reported by Vanitatis, Piqué has always wanted to protect his and his family’s privacy. “He doesn’t want the information to be leaking, and there are a lot of things out there that are not true,” an insider told the publication. “Piqué projects an image that he doesn’t care what people say about him, be he does care. It affects him a lot, and he’s having a hard time. We have seen him cry. He feels passion for his children and would be able to give up anything as long as they don’t have a bad time. He loves to make plans with them.”

While they figure things out, Gerard Piqué is continuing with his life after the split. The soccer player recently went public with his new girl, 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. The new couple was seen at the Summerfest Cerdanya very affectionate.