Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué packs on PDA with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí

Gerard Piqué is continuing with his life after his split from Shakira. The soccer player recently went public with his new girl, 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. The new couple was seen at the Summerfest Cerdanya very affectionate.

Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but were not linked until now. According to Marca, the athlete and Chía Martí might have met at Kosmos, Piqué’s company where she works in Public Relations. The publication reported she is still studying.

En menos de tres meses de que se confirmara la separación de @shakira y Gerard Piqué, al parecer él ya tiene nueva novia. Se trata de Clara Chia Marti, una joven de 23 años que trabaja dentro del equipo del futbolista y con la que fue captada muy cariñosos este fin de semana. pic.twitter.com/D9wMTLJYpv — quenewstelehit (@quenewstelehit) August 22, 2022

Sources close to Shakira claim that she is unhappy with Piqué’s public behavior.

Shakira and Piqué announced their split on June of this year. The two had been together for 11 years, having two children, Sasha and Milan. Shakira published a statement that read, “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” While neither party has shared their reasons for breaking up, rumors claim Shakira was the one who made the decision due to an infidelity.

Rumors of Shakira moving back to Miami are fueling. According to sources, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar wants to leave Barcelona behind and start from scratch while living full-time in Miami, as reported by Page Six.

Shakira is having a hard time in Spain, besides going through a split and custody battle with Gerard Piqué, the singer is also facing up to eight years in jail for alleged tax fraud, and her dad is going through health issues.According to the publication, Douglas Elliman’s realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez believes Shakira has “refuge” in her waterfront mansion. “Miami is her home,” Martinez, a friend of the Mebarak family, told The Post. “Her parents live here; her brother lives here, and her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona.”