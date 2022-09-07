Shakira celebrates her dad’s 91st birthday with sweet words about ‘resilience’ and ‘love’
The star also shared a few snaps with her mom and dad

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Not everyone gets to sing to their hero, but Shakira had the chance to celebrate her favorite person in the world. The Colombian global sensation took to social media to share an adorable video to honor her dad on his 91st birthday.

“Happy birthday to the hero of my life,” the star wrote alongside the clip. “Daddy, you have been through COVID, two falls, and two surgeries. It has been a lot this year, but you, at your 91, continue to show me resilience and unlimited love.

The star also shared a few snaps with her mom and dad.

Mr. William Mebarak suffered a severe fall at the end of May. After he had been discharged and was recovering at home, he required hospitalization again. His wife and Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, opened up and shared how things were going with Mr. Mebarak.

“He is stable,” she assured. Without further ado, Nidia responded kindly to the media when they asked her about a possible date on which her husband would be discharged. “I don’t know when the doctors say,” she said, adding that her husband continues to recover.

At the time, Shakira took to social media to clarify why she was seen inside an ambulance, earlier this year. “Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was recently seen in an ambulance in Barcelona. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (May 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall, and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now,” she tweeted.

The global sensation then shared a video alongside her dad. The clip shows the Colombian star holding posters with words written in Spanish while Mr. William reads them. According to Shakira, the exercise is part of his cognitive therapy techniques. “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love,” she wrote.

Shakira has even been seen outside the hospital in Barcelona, where her father is. In some of these visits, Shakira’s sad face is noticeable and quite understandable due to her bad streak.

