Shakira welcomes her dad back home and helps him to recover with cognitive therapy techniques

Shakira confirms her dad William Mebarak is back home after his accident. Last week the singer and songwriter took to social media to clarify why she was in an ambulance.

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was recently seen in an ambulance in Barcelona. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall, and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now,” she tweeted.

©Shakira



Shakira kissing her New York City-born Lebanese dad

Shakira also shared a photo kissing her New York City-born Lebanese dad. “Please send all your best wishes his way, and thank you all as always for all of your love and support,” she added.

Today, the global sensation shared a video alongside her dad. The clip shows the Colombian star holding posters with words written in Spanish while Mr. William reads them. According to Shakira, the exercise is part of his cognitive therapy techniques.

“With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love,” she wrote.

William Mebarak shares Shakira with Nidia Ripoll. He also has eight children from other relationship. There are very few photos of Shakira with her whole family, and it seems like most of her siblings prefer to stay out of the public eye. Her siblings’ names are Robin, Moises, Tonino, Alberto, Jose, Lucy, Ana, and Edward. Her brother Alberto is a lawyer and Patricia works as a teacher for students with special needs in Spain.